'Enough is enough:' Gympie parents beg drivers to slow down

"ENOUGH is enough,” said one Gympie parent who believes young lives are at risk if nothing is done to resolve the school zone danger at Gympie Central State School.

Last week, Gympie dad Raymond Johnson said he was sick and tired of seeing motorists continually ignoring the 40kmh school zones and placing students in danger.

Gympie mum Elenka Parkin holds up a school sign at the Gympie Central State School yesterday afternoon. Troy Jegers

Gympie mum Elenka Parkin said it was about time something was done to improve school safety in Lawrence St.

"It's a matter of either a child gets hit, an adult gets hit or something much more serious,” Miss Parkin said.

"I've been here for six years and I think it's getting worse. It's a fantastic school, but something needs to be done.”

Miss Parkin said on any given day she could see 15 motorists speeding within an hour.

"School pick-up, school drop-off, easily 15 (speeding) cars in an hour,” she said.

"I think a flashing light would help as it would make them more aware that there is a school here and to slow down - whether they do it is a different story.”

This week, The Gympie Times will ramp up the pressure on State and Federal Government to find the money and fast track a flashing light for Central School to warn motorists travelling on Lawrence Street they are about to enter a school zone once they crest the hill.

A Department of Education spokesman said they were aware of the issue and wanted to ensure student safety.

"Gympie Central State School, like all Queensland state schools, places the highest priority on ensuring the safety of all students, staff and members of the school community,” the spokesman said.

"As such, the school prides itself in having a strong focus on student safety, and as part of this emphasis, road safety is regularly highlighted.

"Particular focus on road safety is emphasised to the school community regarding travelling during peak periods when students are arriving at and departing from school.”

Gympie police were seen patrolling Lawrence St last Wednesday morning.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said they were working with the school to improve safety on Lawrence St.

"School zones such as Lawrence St are considered for flashing school zone signs based on an annual detailed risk analysis carried out by Transport and Main Roads, of all school zones in Queensland,” the spokesman said.

"School zones are then prioritised based on crash history, road pick-up and set-down areas within the zone, levels of vehicle traffic, number of pedestrians, speed limits and visibility issues. Input provided by schools, communities, councillors and Members of Parliament is also considered.

"The Lawrence St school zone outside Gympie Central State School, along with all other eligible school zones across Queensland, is being considered for flashing school zone signs in future rounds of the program.”

Street Survey: Should all schools have flashing school lights?

Dave Phillips - Yes all schools should have a flashing speed sign and I think it will deter some, but others would be distracted. Too many people are in a hurry and there are too many distractions. Philippe Coquerand

Bernie Healey - Yes I think so. Safety for kids is very important. Philippe Coquerand

Alex Lowmow: Yes I think all schools should have flashing lights because it will improve safety and raise awarenss. Philippe Coquerand

