Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

'Enough is Enough': reader fed up with border rules

28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT HAS all got out of hand.

An arrogant Premier dictating and rude to the Prime Minister.

A Health Minister saying she has allowed certain people into our state because they are "making us a lot of money".

Keeping our borders closed, ruining hundreds of businesses, depriving patients of health care.

Already responsible for the death of an unborn twin.

Now tonight on the news we have the young girl from Canberra - which has been free of Covid for two months - taken to view her father's body two hours after his funeral.

We do not live in Russia or China.

Law abiding citizens - have we had enough of this?

- J. HANSEN, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter to the editor toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Popular Gympie nursery eyes new expansion

        Premium Content Popular Gympie nursery eyes new expansion

        News The once run-down business is on the verge of a new era after seven years of...

        7 ‘sickening’ animal cases which shocked Gympie

        Premium Content 7 ‘sickening’ animal cases which shocked Gympie

        News From a woman who posed with a possum she shot dead to two brothers whose dogs had...

        YOUR SAY: Survey reveals Gympie lacks confidence in QLD Health

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Survey reveals Gympie lacks confidence in QLD...

        News A Courier Mail survey has revealed how Gympie residents have been affected by...