Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Region.
Enjoy this weekend, but don’t let the team down

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
2nd May 2020 12:30 AM
The Gympie region, and Queensland as a whole, has done about as good a job fighting the coronavirus pandemic so far as anyone could have hoped for.

No new cases statewide yesterday, none the day before that, total case numbers locked on 1,033 since Monday and just 79 active cases left in Queensland as this is being written.

On top of that, the Gympie LGA has recorded a paltry four total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

THE FIGHT IS FAR FROM OVER

Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

‘Early mark’: Lockdown to be relaxed early

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference on Friday. (Photo by Rohan Thomson/Getty Images)
All things considered, we probably have earned the opportunity to travel anywhere within 50km – as the crow flies, not by road distance.

We probably should be able to enjoy a picnic at the park if we want to – as long as it’s with members of your household or one other person.

And businesses deemed “non-essential” undoubtedly deserve the chance to open their doors once more, just as we saw locally with the reopening of community favourites like Emilia’s Café this week.

The State Government seems to think so too.

Non-essential travel is allowed from this morning, meaning reopened national parks, picnic grounds and recreational areas everywhere will be alive with activity.

It’s a fantastic little win for a job well done to this point, but the reality is that we’re still facing a great unknown.

There are still so many variables, so many possibilities, and maybe even some unconsidered outcomes to play out.

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer will be on the lookout at Borumba Dam as travel restrictions for recreation relax as of today.
Even the medical experts wouldn’t be able to do much more than look into a crystal ball if tasked with predicting what our new world will look like in a few months’ time.

As the winter months approach the chance of a second COVID-19 wave remains very real, and it only takes one infection for everything to come tumbling down again.

So if you are thinking of heading out this weekend, go for your life. Breathe in the fresh air and chase after as many good vibes as you can grab hold of.

But don’t let the team down.

We’ve come this far together, but we also have to tackle the next unknown together if we want to finish the job.

