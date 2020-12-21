Menu
Lawrie English took out this week’s Stableford.
English claims Stableford prize at Gunabul

Staff writer
21st Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Tuesday was a single Stableford event and our winner was Lawrie English with 40 points and runner up was Rob Lumsden with 38 points.

Neals Meats pin shot winner on hole 12 was Greg Kay. Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 John Stokes and back 9 winner was Anne Martell, Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was John Cartwright.

Steve Grant was single stroke winner.
Saturdays event was a single stroke our winner was Steve Grant with net 52 and runner up after a four way play off was Ken Condon with a 54 net. Neals Meats pin shot winner were hole 1 Graham Rigby, hole 10 Glen Lamperd and hole 16 Ken Condon.

Next Saturday (Boxing Day) will be our Four Mile Quarry monthly medal for December so please get your names on the sheet if you wish to play.

Darryl Swan

