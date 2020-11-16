English and Warden take honours at Gunabul golfing event

Gunabul Golf Notes

YET another great week of golf the weather was glorious and the course was a picture of green.

Tuesday was a single stroke event our winner was Jeff Streat with a 52 net and runner up was Glen Lamperd with a 53 net. Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 Bob Faulkner and back 9 winner was Bob Knox.

Saturdays event was our All Cycles & Karts 4BBB championship our winning gross team was Lawrie English and Andrew Warden, the winning net team after a three way play-off with Jeff Streat and Greg Kay, Rudy Vandermatt and Brian Foxall was Darryl Swan and Graham Rigby and net runner up was Greg Kay and Jeff Streat.

Andrew Warden enjoys a refreshing ale.

Pin shot winners were hole 4 Marcus Sutton, hole 5 Darryl Swan, hole 9 Lawrie English, hole 11 Col Wilson, hole 12 Rudy Vandermaat, hole 14 Andrew Warden, hole 16 Denis Couper, hole 18 Lawrie English.

A tremendous day was had by all and thank you to our generous sponsors Trevor and Maree Lewis owners of All Cycles &Karts.

Our thoughts are with Peter, John and Jeanne hoping you get well soon.