Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lawrie English
Lawrie English
News

English and Warden take honours at Gunabul golfing event

Staff Reporter
16th Nov 2020 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gunabul Golf Notes

YET another great week of golf the weather was glorious and the course was a picture of green.

Tuesday was a single stroke event our winner was Jeff Streat with a 52 net and runner up was Glen Lamperd with a 53 net. Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 Bob Faulkner and back 9 winner was Bob Knox.

New men’s group looks for volunteers to start Gympie barbecue

Saturdays event was our All Cycles & Karts 4BBB championship our winning gross team was Lawrie English and Andrew Warden, the winning net team after a three way play-off with Jeff Streat and Greg Kay, Rudy Vandermatt and Brian Foxall was Darryl Swan and Graham Rigby and net runner up was Greg Kay and Jeff Streat.

Andrew Warden enjoys a refreshing ale.
Andrew Warden enjoys a refreshing ale.

Pin shot winners were hole 4 Marcus Sutton, hole 5 Darryl Swan, hole 9 Lawrie English, hole 11 Col Wilson, hole 12 Rudy Vandermaat, hole 14 Andrew Warden, hole 16 Denis Couper, hole 18 Lawrie English.

A tremendous day was had by all and thank you to our generous sponsors Trevor and Maree Lewis owners of All Cycles &Karts.

Our thoughts are with Peter, John and Jeanne hoping you get well soon.

Darryl Swan
Darryl Swan
gympie sport results
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

        Premium Content Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

        News Detectives charge five people, including the alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG, after they crash a mass planned gathering in the Mary Valley over the weekend.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions

        REVEALED: The $10b rail plan ‘bypassing’ Nambour

        Premium Content REVEALED: The $10b rail plan ‘bypassing’ Nambour

        Business Both preferred fast rail options appear to bypass Nambour