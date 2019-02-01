Pitiful Poms make Aussies look good

Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes engineered a lower-order revival but they couldn't save England from another embarrassing batting performance which saw it bowled out for 187 in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies.

Ali's 60 and 35 from wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes lifted the visitors from the depths of 6/93, putting on an 85-run seventh wicket stand before the tourists lost their last four wickets for just nine runs to be bundled out for another low total in the final session of day one.

The West Indies then rubbed salt into the wound, ending the day at 0/30.

It comes after the Poms were humiliated in the opening Test of the series, bowled out for 77 in their first dig before being routed by 381 runs.

Under pressure to deliver with the bat after failing to score in both innings of England's last star, Ali benefited from playing positively without being at his most fluent.

His innings occupied 104 deliveries and was embellished by eight fours and a six.

Foakes, who speculated before the match that he may have been dropped given an ongoing debate over the composition of the England final eleven, offered solid support to Ali's naturally adventurous nature.

They had come together shortly after lunch when the visitors suffered a swift double-blow.

Jonny Bairstow was trapped LBW for 52 to the third delivery of the afternoon session to give Kemar Roach his second wicket while Ben Stokes prodded indeterminately at a Shannon Gabriel thunderbolt to be caught behind.

The Windies were on fire again.

Bairstow's entertaining innings came off 65 deliveries in which he struck nine fours and a six.

Put in at the start of the day on a green pitch, Alzarri Joseph took two wickets while Roach and skipper Jason Holder claimed the others to justify Holder's decision to bowl first on as the hosts reduced England to 4/55.

Coming to the crease after opener Rory Burns, the tourists' topscorer in the first Test with 84 in the second innings, fell to a good low catch by Holder at second slip in the day's fifth over, Bairstow recognised the need to play positively given the bowler-friendly conditions and especially with wickets continuing to tumble.

He lost Joe Denly to a poor shot when the 33-year-old debutant, who took 15 deliveries to get his first Test run, chased Joseph's first delivery of the day - a wide long-hop - and only succeeded in edging a straightforward catch to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

Captain Joe Root was left in an even more rueful state when Joseph produced a sharp lifter from off a good length which looped from the handle of Root's bat for a back-pedalling John Campbell at third slip to parry the ball upwards which allowed Shai Hope running around from gully to take a diving catch.

Joe Root just couldn’t get out of the way.

Jos Buttler, promoted ahead of Ben Stokes in what has become an increasingly vulnerable batting order so far this series, was the fourth wicket to fall when he attempted to charge down the pitch at Holder only to edge a good length delivery to Campbell in the slips.

As anticipated, England recalled Stuart Broad to the final XI after the senior seamer was surprisingly dropped for the first Test with leg-spinner Adil Rashid making way for the holder of 433 Test wickets.

Denly's opportunity at the top of the order came at the expense of Keaton Jennings, the left-hander twice falling cheaply to catches in the slip cordon in the first Test.

Not surprisingly, the West Indies retained the same team which won the opening encounter by the widest run-margin ever for the home side in Test matches in the Caribbean.