Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BE ALERT: A phone scam has been making the rounds in south east Queensland.
BE ALERT: A phone scam has been making the rounds in south east Queensland.
News

Energex warns of scammers targeting homes in SEQ

Shelley Strachan
15th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Energex has this afternoon released a statement warning home owners in south east Queensland about a phone scam.

“We’ve had a scam issue this week with people phoning homeowners in South East Queensland claiming to work for Energex saying we owe them a rebate,” a spokesman said.

‘King of charm’ farewelled after tragic hit and run

“They then ask for the person’s credit card details offering to “directly credit” their account.

“This is a scam and Energex will never cold call asking for credit card details.

Gympie council CEO refutes green groups’ criticism of grant money delay

“If people do receive one of these calls they should notify Scamwatch at www.scamwatch.gov.au.”

gympie crimegympie crimegympie crimefraudgympie wa gympie scams
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘The king of charm’ farewelled after tragic hit and run

        Premium Content ‘The king of charm’ farewelled after tragic hit and run

        News Loved ones said a final goodbye to the “king of charm” and “everyone’s best friend” Henry Jennings on Friday.

        CEO refutes green groups’ criticism of grant ‘delay’

        Premium Content CEO refutes green groups’ criticism of grant ‘delay’

        News Gympie council defends its handling of environment funding, says councillors must...

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight

        Police need help finding man missing from Kilkivan

        Premium Content Police need help finding man missing from Kilkivan

        News He was last seen at the Kilkivan Hotel on January 6 and police have concerns for...