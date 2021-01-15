Energex warns of scammers targeting homes in SEQ

BE ALERT: A phone scam has been making the rounds in south east Queensland.

Energex has this afternoon released a statement warning home owners in south east Queensland about a phone scam.

“We’ve had a scam issue this week with people phoning homeowners in South East Queensland claiming to work for Energex saying we owe them a rebate,” a spokesman said.

“They then ask for the person’s credit card details offering to “directly credit” their account.

“This is a scam and Energex will never cold call asking for credit card details.

“If people do receive one of these calls they should notify Scamwatch at www.scamwatch.gov.au.”