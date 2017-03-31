Endeavour tender wins Gympie recycling contract

The Endeavour Foundations has been given the contract to manage sites including Bonnick Rd.

THE Endeavour Foundation has won a five year contract to manage gate-keeping and recycling services across the Gympie region.

The Gympie Regional Council voted unanimously in Wednesday's meeting to accept Endeavour's tender for the role after the Australian Red Cross terminated their contract.

The report before council said the Red Cross had made the decision "as the result of a strategic change of direction and concentration on more traditional core activities”.

Originally signing a five year contract in 2015, they will finish in the role on May 31. Endeavour's tender of just under $96,000 per month, including GST, will be an increase in cost of more than $18,000 per month for the role.

RELATED: 'We're not passing over control of our sewerage and water'

However, the contract will include supervision at the Kilkivan and Goomeri waste stations, sites which were unsupervised under the Australian Red Cross.

In the meeting, Mayor Mick Curran stressed the need for all sites to be supervised for safety, and to ensure any waste is disposed of correctly at the sites.

The Southside transfer station is not included, as it is due to shut mid-year.

WANT REAL TIME ALERTS ON GYMPIE COUNCIL? Click here and then FOLLOW for updates

Despite the cost increase, a council spokewsoman said "cost savings made by council through strategic and operational efficiencies will mean that there should be no impact on the 2017/2018 budget”.

She said a report is expected to be tabled in the near future for consideration of operating hours, but the council has not resolved to make any changes.

Although the vote was unanimous, water and sewerage and waste management councillor Hilary Smerdon was not present at Wednesday's meeting due to prior waste management commitments.

Cr Glen Hartwig was also absent.

Before the vote, Cr James Cochrane moved that the decision be held over until Cr Smerdon could be in attendance.

Without a seconder to support it, though, the motion fell flat.

According to the report before council, the Endeavour Foundation intends to "reinvest all proceeds to directly support 66 Gympie locals with disability and other disadvantages as supported by their 39 staff from the Gympie community”.