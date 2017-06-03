Endeavour claims Gympie dumps employ locals

HIRING LOCAL: The Bonnick Road Dump site, one of the sites now under the contract of Endeavour Foundation Industries, who state they are hiring mostly local workers.

THE Endeavour Foundation have reacted quickly to put to rest any rumours of hiring workers from outside of Gympie for their contract running the region's dumps and waste sites.

The Gympie Regional Council has entered into a five-year contract to pay the Endeavour Foundation $95,883 a month from June 1, an estimated total of around $3.3million by contract expiry in 2020. This is nearly 25% higher than the previous contractors, The Red Cross.

Endeavour Foundation Industries manager Robert Campbell said his organisation has retained many of the former staff, while adding additional workers after a thorough employment process, claiming that only one is from outside the region.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to provide recycling and waste management solutions to the Gympie community,” Mr Campbell said.

"Over 140 applications were received for the 18 posts available under the new structure - seven of which are permanent part-time roles and one permanent full-time. Candidates were shortlisted based on criteria, including relevant skills, salary expectations and experience.

"Eleven former Red Cross staff have now been employed by our organisation as part of the new council contract, alongside two existing Endeavour Foundation staff and five external applicants - all of whom, bar one person from just outside Mary Valley, are from the Gympie region.”

Endeavour stated the transfer stations at Bonnick Rd, Tin Can Bay, Mary Valley, Gunalda, Sexton, Widgee and Rainbow Beach will remain operational. Existing stations at Kilkivan and Goomeri - which were previously unattended - will be staffed from July 1. The Traveston site will close and, as specified by Gympie Council, so will Southside.

From July 1, Tip Shop operations will also be consolidated across three sites - Bonnick Rd, Tin Can Bay and Mary Valley.