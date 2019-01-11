Endangered Gympie cod gets a helping hand
THE endangered Mary River cod population in Borumba Dam jumped yesterday with 1000 fingerlings released into the popular tourist spot.
The release was part of a program to boost the waterway's ecosystem and to bring the cod numbers back out of the danger zone.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the release was a win for the environment.
"The 1000 fingerlings that we're releasing today will provide sustainability to the fish in these waters.
It was also a big step for future generations.
"I'd like to see a legacy of providing the opportunity for kids, the grandchildren, to come out and throw a line into the water."
Despite the Mary River cod's endangered nature its status as an apex predator prevented more than the 1000 fingerlings to be reintroduced.
Fishermen who cast a line should also remember to release it after grabbing a quick picture.
Those caught in Queensland with even one Mary River cod could expect to be out of pocket on-the-spot of more than $260.
A court appearance could be on the cards for more severe breaches of the law.