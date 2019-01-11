Menu
GONE FISHIN': Agriculture Minister Mark Furner releases endangered Mary River cod fingerlings into Borumba Dam.
Environment

Endangered Gympie cod gets a helping hand

scott kovacevic
by
13th Jan 2019 12:01 AM

 

THE endangered Mary River cod population in Borumba Dam jumped yesterday with 1000 fingerlings released into the popular tourist spot.

The release was part of a program to boost the waterway's ecosystem and to bring the cod numbers back out of the danger zone.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the release was a win for the environment.

"The 1000 fingerlings that we're releasing today will provide sustainability to the fish in these waters.

It was also a big step for future generations.

 

Endangered Mary River Cod fingerlings.
"I'd like to see a legacy of providing the opportunity for kids, the grandchildren, to come out and throw a line into the water."

Despite the Mary River cod's endangered nature its status as an apex predator prevented more than the 1000 fingerlings to be reintroduced.

Fishermen who cast a line should also remember to release it after grabbing a quick picture.

Those caught in Queensland with even one Mary River cod could expect to be out of pocket on-the-spot of more than $260.

A court appearance could be on the cards for more severe breaches of the law.

Gympie Times

