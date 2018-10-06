Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mary Valley Rattler on the turn table at Amamoor recently.
The Mary Valley Rattler on the turn table at Amamoor recently. LEEROY TODD
News

End of steam era in Gympie 50 years ago, reborn today

by Donna Jones
6th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIFTY years ago, almost to the day, the last commercial steam train pulled into Gympie Station.

Now, today, the Mary Valley Rattler will steam out of Gympie Station for the first time since.

That is not counting the formation of the Mary Valley Heritage Railway which began operations in May 1998 and closed down in 2012.

According to a front page article of The Gympie Times from Tuesday, October 1 1968, the last steam engine steamed into Gympie station at midnight on Saturday, September 28, 1968.

A photo on the front page of The Gympie Times from October 1, 1968 shows one of the last commercial steam trains to stop at Gympie.
A photo on the front page of The Gympie Times from October 1, 1968 shows one of the last commercial steam trains to stop at Gympie. FILE

A caption underneath a picture of a steam engine reads:

"This is becoming an increasingly rare sight these days, with the gradual dieselisation of the State's railway system. Shown above is one of the last steam engines to make the run to Gympie on the Kingaroy line. The last steam train to actually do so, arrived here at midnight Saturday. The once-busy loco shed is now deserted, and the engines will be hauled to Brisbane for scrap. Haulage on the Kingaroy line will be taken over by diesel hydraulics manufacted by Walker's, of Maryborough. Considering the present rate of progress, one may wonder whether diesels will last as long as the steam trains.”

Doubtless, the writer had under-estimated the nostalgia and romantic appeal held by the steam era, with today's launch of the Mary Valley Rattler a clear indication of the fascination that remains, even fifty years later.

The Rattler launch, held at the Gympie Station today, marks the official launch of the Mary Valley Rattler tourist attraction.

The event is set to be well attended with passengers paying a premium rate to be part of the historic run, plus there will be live entertainment by X-Factor star Caitlyn Shadbolt and special commemorate souvenirs on offer, while the Rattler Cafe will serve up food and drink to the hungry hoardes.

The first run will leave Gympie Station at 9.30am for Amamoor, via Dagun.

gympie history mary valley rattler ratttlers first run steam engine the gympie times
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Property bloodbath that cost Queensland $318m

    premium_icon Property bloodbath that cost Queensland $318m

    News THE biggest property bloodbath in the state’s history is officially over.

    • 6th Oct 2018 2:05 AM
    Are Gympie council's divisions working for ratepayers?

    premium_icon Are Gympie council's divisions working for ratepayers?

    Council News Opinions split over borders brought in seven years ago.

    'Scary' stats on young Gympie region drivers caught speeding

    premium_icon 'Scary' stats on young Gympie region drivers caught speeding

    News 212,000 novice drivers have been caught speeding across the state.

    Could the Gympie Cats be on the move next year?

    premium_icon Could the Gympie Cats be on the move next year?

    News "We have to also think about the club in five to 10 years' time.”

    Local Partners