End of beginning coming up for class of 2017

SCHOOL is out, exams are over, celebrations just about done with, but there is one more thing students and their families are now waiting on - OP scores.

And it will not be such a long wait now.

The scores are set to be released on Wednesday.

St Patrick's College graduates Erin Dobson, Emily Kapernick and Zack Lindenberg are generally optimistic as they wait on the number that will determine the initial range of opportunities for employment or further study that are available to them.

Erin Dobson says she does not yet know what the future may hold.

"I'll see what my OP score is and take it from there,” she said as she met up with her school mates at the Memorial Park rotunda yesterday.

Her leanings are to the humanities, with a possible post graduate qualification for teaching, she said.

Emily Kapernick is hoping for a career at least partly outdoors. She is already headed in that direction.

"I just got accepted into the Army and I'll be trying to do Military Police work,” she said.

Zack Lindenberg seemed to have it all very clearly planned, which is only fitting in view of his chosen career, engineering.

Not just any engineering, however.

If he can manage it, he wants to study Coastal Engineering at the Australian Maritime College in Launceston.

"It's anything built near the water,” he said, "erosion prevention work, jetties, anything at the coast.”