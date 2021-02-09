END OF AN ERA: Southside Markets cancelled

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: The Southside Markets will be no more, after the Southside School decides to take fundraiing in a “new direction”

The popular and decades-old “Southside Markets” run by the Gympie South P & C Association is closing.

The P & C made the decision to cancel the market at an Association meeting last night before announcing the outcome on their official Facebook page.

“We have decided to take our P & C Fundraising efforts in a different direction,” the announcement read.

Gympie South markets July 12, 2020

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported our markets over the years and supported the transition to Twilight Markets in 2020.

“We look forward to the community supporting our new fundraising efforts and to a successful 2021.”

Gympie South Markets changed from their Sunday Markets last year to the Twilight Markets.

The announcement comes less than a year after the Southside Markets changed their format from every second Sunday to a monthly Twilight Market.

The school was battling to keep its Sunday Markets alive, after the Gympie Show Society set up in direct competition on the same two Sundays each month, and at the same time.

The Gympie South Markets was struggling to hold on

The last Gympie South Sunday Market was August 9 last year and while it also marked the end of an era – the introduction of the Twilight Markets was rewarded with huge success.

The first Twilight Market, featuring live entertainment, stalls and eateries, raffles and a bar was fully booked out and the event drew huge crowds while navigating COVID restrictions.

