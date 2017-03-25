End of an era needs some ceremony

THERE will apparently be no formalities to mark the end of the era of the Gympie Memorial Pool.

Gympie's public pool will close forever at 6pm next Friday, and the doors to its impressive $22.2 million replacement will open the next day, with a free day for the Gympie regional public to go take a dip, ride the water slides and take it all in.

It is a shame Jeff and Libby Manthey will not be given a public thank you for their decades of service in operating and maintaining the Memorial so well. The council said yesterday it was keen to hold a celebration but the Mantheys had declined.

It is a shame neither of them will be part of the team looking after the new aquatic centre, though Jeff says he doesn't want to make a fuss about that, and the council says he was offered the chance to tender.

Perhaps at some point the situation will change.

Belgravia has the management contract, and though it hasn't revealed all the packages that will be available to the Gympie public, it has confirmed that adults will pay $5 for admission and children $3.50. A fair price.

Hopefully, that will get you access to everything the centre has to offer, and we will bring you that information once those finer details are confirmed.