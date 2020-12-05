End of an era in Kandanga as local pub changes hands

Carol and Doug Greensill have sold the rebuilt Kandanga Hotel after owning it for the past five years.

A NEW era is about to be added to the colourful, century long history of the Kandanga Hotel, with the owners for the past five years, Doug and Carol Greensil, selling up and retiring.

The Greensills took over in 2015, eight months before the pub burnt to the ground, almost taking its news owners with it, if it hadn’t been for the quick thinking and actions of a neighbour who woke the sleeping couple up.

The terrible night in December 2015 when fire destroyed the old Kandanga Pub just eight months after the Greensills bought it.

Eventually the hotel was rebuilt and reopened in July 2017, and most recently, after having it on the market for $1.55 million, it has sold.

Locals have planned a send-off for the couple next Friday, December 11, but ownership of the pub does not officially change hands until December 14.

The history of Kandanga Hotel as printed in The Gympie Times on June 9, 2015.

A family from Mudjimba on the Sunshine Coast has purchased the hotel.

Doug and Carol plan to retire in Gympie, though after having the pub on the market for some time and thinking it was not going to sell, they sold their home in Gympie to their son just two weeks ago.

“Now we’re homeless,” Doug jokes.

But with three children and nine grandchildren they have plenty of options for places to stay until they find a new home to move into. Spending time with their grandchildren is high on their list of retirement priorities.

They might even take a couple of their youngest grandchildren on a cruise.

Owning and running the Kandanga Pub was not the Greensill’s first foray into hotels. They did the same out at Wooroolin, between Wondai and Kingaroy, from 2004-2008. But the support and friendship from the Kandanga locals has truly moved them.

“We have had a wonderful time here, even with the fire,” said Doug.

“It’s the support of the community.”

It was before Doug and Carol’s time there, but the Kandanga pub was the scene of long celebrations after then Federal Environment Minister Peter Garrett announced the canning of the Traveston dam plan following a long campaign from the local community and The Gympie Times.

What has been Doug’s favourite memory over the past five years?

“I though shooting the Boar movie here was great for the area,” he says.

And, of course, the day the new pub finally opened.

“We had over a thousand people come through the doors on the day we reopened.”