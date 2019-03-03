End of an era for Mary Valley Anglican community

NEW EPISODE: Imbil real estate agent Ron Jeffery says his latest offering has a unique and heavenly history, as well as a brilliant future for its next owner.

A HEAVENLY history will be one of the blessings that accompanies the sale of the recently de-consecrated Anglican Church at Imbil, according to marketing agent Ron Jeffery.

Mr Jeffery said the former Christ Church Imbil and its beautiful timber ceiling reflected much of the history of the Imbil district, for many years a centre of timber-getting in the Gympie region.

Mr Jeffery said the historic church's past and present parishioners were joined by other Imbil district residents in a thanksgiving and de-consecration service last November.

Along with the church building itself, the former rectory is also on the market, either separately or as a package.

One interesting quirk associated with the property is that it is built on three neighbouring lots but the two buildings overlap the boundaries of the centre block.

This would require some realignment of the boundaries to facilitate any sale of the buildings separately.

But, he said yesterday, that could be arranged according to the wishes of the buyer.

The property (or properties) will be listed for sale by expressions of interest.

Anyone wanting to express their interest is invited to phone Mr Jeffery on 0402 223 201.

"It's the end of an era for the local Anglican community,” Mr Jeffery said.

"However it will be the beginning of a whole new life for the new owners.”

The property is close to the centre of town on the corner of Yabba Rd and Meyers St and its three allotments occupy a total of 2089sq m.

"It will be sold as one or two lots,” Mr Jeffery said.

"If sold as two lots, one will have the former church with access from Yabba Rd and the other will have the former rectory, with a single-car garage and access from Meyers Rd.

"The former rectory has been used as residential rental accommodation for many years.”