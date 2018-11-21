End of an era for equestrian property on Gympie outskirts

Owner of the former 7 Sisters Equestrian Centre Serina Sherred has put the property on the market.

Donna Jones

IT HAS been an equestrian training centre, a farm, a cattle station, a dairy, a polo venue, a race track and even a golf driving range, but to Serina Sherred, 692 Bruce Highway Kybong has been home.

And home is the former 7 Sisters Equestrian Centre on the southern outskirts of Gympie.

"My dad was a builder in Noosa before we moved here,” Miss Sherred said yesterday.

"He loved working with wood. He could build anything. He even restored carriages and wheels for a while. He could do anything.”

It was her father who built the main homestead at 7 Sisters, featuring seven pillars, after the former house on the property burnt down when Miss Sherred was 15.

It was her father who built the dairy that was later converted to 13 stables. He also built the golf driving range that is now a one bedroom studio apartment and the "shed” where Miss Sherred now lives.

The family also used to own the Gold Nugget Service Station and caravan park before it was sold off two decades ago.

Miss Sherred said she started the 7 Sisters Equestrian Centre when she was just 15 years old.

"I'm 54 now,” she said.

The name came from a number of inspirations.

"There are seven hills on the way here, this used to be called the 7 Hills Highway. My parents had seven girls and one boy and the homestead has seven archways on the front,” she said.

For 31 years Miss Sherred taught everything to do with horses, from how to handle them to riding and even dressage. She excelled in dressage herself and placed third in Queensland for two years running before placing third in Australia in 1987. Sadly, she had to give that away after a serious car accident at her front gate eight years ago left her unable to ride or teach.

So, she went from being a self professed "horse nut” to a "music nut”.

"I think of myself as a trainee muso,” she said.

That's the main reason she has put the property on the market for offers over $1.5 million; to downsize and focus more on her new life.

"I'm looking to move to something smaller to focus on music and enjoying life,” she said.

The 155 acre (63ha) property has Mary River frontage and what Miss Sherred calls her own "private beach”, a main house with four bedrooms and office, the "shed” where Miss Sherred resides with three bedrooms and outdoor entertaining area, inground pool and lush gardens, a separate studio apartment with open-planned lounge, kitchen and single bedroom and 13 stables.

There are also mounting yards, and a 3/4km slashed grass race track, plus the polo club rents out one of the fields regularly for polo.

"It's not as grand as it used to be, though,” Miss Sherred said.

"It used to be amazing looking down the paddock and seeing the massive floats and trucks and all the Jags,” she said with a grin.

"They used to have Prince Charles as an honorary member of the club.”

