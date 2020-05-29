End of an era at Gympie Times, and the start of a new one

Shelley Strachan winner of Achievements in Regional Journalism at the News Awards 2018, held at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Shelley Strachan winner of Achievements in Regional Journalism at the News Awards 2018, held at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney.

BY NOW most of you will have heard or read the news that the printed version of The Gympie Times will cease to be published after June 27.

Instead, we will be completely online. Right here.

When I became the editor of The Gympie Times three years ago I never dreamed I would be presiding over its last print edition.

To say I am gutted is an understatement.

But the digital era is upon us and I am proud to say we have a large and rapidly growing audience and advertiser base online.

If you haven’t checked out our website please do.

You can trial our online product for free for two months if you like. Decide for yourself.

That is where our future lies now. It is something every newspaper man and woman in the world has known was coming, but has been accelearated by the devastating impact on business and advertising revenue by COVID-19.

Oh how I will miss the feel, the smell, the printer’s ink on my fingers, the presence and substance of newsprint; the immense pride I always felt flicking through the pages each morning.

The Gympie Times is a passionate advocate for the region and those who live in it.

The decision to cease printing regional daily newspapers throughout Qld and NSW was of course not made locally nor lightly.

It was a business decision made in Sydney by a company whose passion for news cannot be denied.

News Corp has its sights set firmly on the future now, as it must.

That is where our audience increasingly is, but to you, our loyal print readers, whether you be full-time subscribers, part-time readers or just casual buyers of the good old GT, please know your disappointment and sadness is shared by myself and the whole team here.

I say “team”, but the people who produce the GT - from the journos to the photographers, the ad consultants, office admin, our wonderful GM Tracey McKean, our drivers and stringers - we are a family; tight-knit and with a passion for the Gympie region and The Gympie Times.

This is the end of an era, that is true.

But it is also the start of a new one. Come join us at www.gympietimes.com

