End of an era as Jack joins exodus

SYDNEY Swans great Kieren Jack has confirmed he will retire this season, setting up a sentimental farewell at the SCG this Saturday night.

Jack becomes the fourth member of the Swans 2012 premiership triumph to call it quits this year, meaning the club will farewell over 1000 games of experience in the one off-season.

It's a huge brain drain for coach John Longmire to deal with, but he can take some comfort in the fact that Jack, Heath Grundy, Jarrad McVeigh and Nick Smith have played only a limited on-field role this year.

Jack has played every other week this year, but has spent large chunks of the season in the reserves team and it's been clear from very early in 2019 that he would be hanging up the boots.

Kieren Jack will retire as a Sydney Swans great. Picture: Wayne Ludbey.

He will go down as one of the most influential players in the history of the Swans.

The son of Balmain Tigers rugby league great Garry Jack, the 32-year-old was for a long time the face of the Swans and representative of a changing face in Sydney where the Swans became one of the most prominent sporting clubs in an NRL dominated city.

Jack was introduced to the game via the Paul Kelly Cup, because his school was participating in the junior round-robin tournament.

When he arrived at the Swans he struggled with his kicking technique, but hard work and persistence turned him into a star midfielder of the competition.

Jack was earlier this year selected in the Greatest NSW AFL team of all time, and is an All Australian representative and three-time Swans player of the year.

Kieren Jack celebrates Sydney’s grand final victory in 2012 with fans.

The premiership-winner also captained Sydney between 2013-16 alongside McVeigh.

Jack's body has struggled to hold up over the past couple of seasons with the years of physical punishment as a smaller man finally taking its toll.