30°
Business

Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business?

Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast.
Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast. Greg Miller
by Daryl Passmore

SMALL businesses are no longer Queensland's leading employers as mum and dad operations increasingly lose out to big players.

A new Queensland Government report reveals a major reversal in the traditional dominance of small firms over the past decade.

Experts say several factors are driving the trend - including consumers preferring to shop at larger stores with more choice, technology making it easier for national and multinational companies to expand, the burden of workplace laws and deregulation of trading hours forcing many corner stores to close.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland says urgent government action is needed "to help kickstart the small business economy and bring the jobs growth back to this essential sector''.

Read more at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  business chamber of commerce and industry queensland queensland

News Corp Australia
Jobs, power prices and a heckler too: Deputy PM busy in Gympie

Jobs, power prices and a heckler too: Deputy PM busy in...

Jobs and those who create them and lots of coal fired cheap electricity: Joyce in Gympie

Dead man's bones hard to identify, murder trial told

Shaun Barker vanished in late 2013 and now two men are accused of murdering him.

Remains were scattered around charred vegetation.

Why the NDIS should matter to all Gympie locals

Joseph Neylon was seriously injured in a car accident in 2011. He is one of thousands of Sunshine Coast residents who will transition to the NDIS over the coming year.

Joseph's life depends on the NDIS

Cashless welfare system not on Gympie's cards

CONTROVERSIAL: The cashless welfare card is not planned to be rolled out in Gympie.

Wide Bay MP has open mind on scheme, but no plans to bring it here.

Local Partners