End in sight for Widgee Engineering legal fight

Widgee Engineering’s fate has been in limbo for almost two years, but it is expected to be revealed this year.

THE fight over Widgee Engineering’s future is steaming towards a courtroom finish almost two years after a controversial Gympie Regional Council decision requiring the business to move was revoked.

A five-day hearing in June is the latest plan put forward in the legal battle, now entering its 21st month, if the matter cannot be hammered out between the parties before then.

The appeal against the council’s decision to allow Widgee Engineering to stay at its site on Upper Widgee Road was lodged by Frederick William Pukallus and Constance Ann Hobbs in August 2018.

The business has operated from that site for 25 years.

A five day hearing had been proposed for May but has since been dropped.

There are still several matters to resolve before the hearing can proceed.

A joint report by experts on noise and air quality around the business is to be produced by the end of the month.

This report will identify draft development conditions to mitigate any impact Widgee Engineering may have on neighbours in these areas.

A “without prejudice” meeting between the parties is scheduled for May 15.

Trial and witness statements are to be exchanged no later than May 18.

The engineering firm became a lightning rod of controversy for the last Gympie Regional Council after a complaint was made against it by a neighbouring couple.

Council investigators raised questions over whether the company had breached planning rules and expanded far beyond what was allowed under its existing approvals.

Councillors eventually ordered the company be given two years to move from its site in late 2017.

This decision was reversed six months later following a strong public backlash, including a petition of about 2000 signatures.

More than 100 residents packed into the town hall to hear the councillors’ vote on April 26, 2018.

The business’s long history at the Widgee site, and the potential impact on the economy should it shut down, were two key areas councillors pointed to as reasons it should stay.