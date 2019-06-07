End in sight for Gympie's cold snap
GYMPIE residents are finally going to get a reprieve from the cold - but they will have to put up with a little bit of the wet first.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Gray said the region is going to receive "constant rainfall” tomorrow, with 6-10mm expected to drop from the skies.
And it would be "reasonably widespread” across the region, he said.
The forecast itself puts the likelihood at 95 per cent.
As a result of the rain residents can look forward to a slightly colder daytime temperature of 18C.
From Sunday on, however, the remaining moisture and easterly winds are going to chase the chill away.
Until Wednesday minimum temperatures are expected to hover about 10-12C, more than 2C above the June monthly average.
The daytime temperature news is even better with the maximum temperature to sit about 23-25C.
The easterly is also expected to bring showers to the coast, Mr Gray said, but Gympie city is "a little too far inland” to expect them.
It is a stark contrast to the past week, where the average minimum temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday sat slightly above 5C and the warmest it managed to reach was 20.8C on Wednesday.