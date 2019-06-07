Menu
Gympie's about to get a break from the Arctic chill - but first the region is going to have to get a bit wet.
End in sight for Gympie's cold snap

scott kovacevic
by
7th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
GYMPIE residents are finally going to get a reprieve from the cold - but they will have to put up with a little bit of the wet first.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Gray said the region is going to receive "constant rainfall” tomorrow, with 6-10mm expected to drop from the skies.

And it would be "reasonably widespread” across the region, he said.

The forecast itself puts the likelihood at 95 per cent.

As a result of the rain residents can look forward to a slightly colder daytime temperature of 18C.

After a rainy Saturday, Gym[pie residents can look forward to the sun making a reappearance.
From Sunday on, however, the remaining moisture and easterly winds are going to chase the chill away.

Until Wednesday minimum temperatures are expected to hover about 10-12C, more than 2C above the June monthly average.

The daytime temperature news is even better with the maximum temperature to sit about 23-25C.

The easterly is also expected to bring showers to the coast, Mr Gray said, but Gympie city is "a little too far inland” to expect them.

It is a stark contrast to the past week, where the average minimum temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday sat slightly above 5C and the warmest it managed to reach was 20.8C on Wednesday.

