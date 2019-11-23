Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Map of the completed River to Rail Trail.
Map of the completed River to Rail Trail.
News

End in sight for Gympie council’s $1.9M project

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
23rd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE final piece of the River to Rail Trail is three months away from delivery – but residents don’t have to wait to enjoy the $1.95 million walk.

A section through A.J. Mitchell Park needs to be finished to round out the walk’s $350,000 stage three.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

However, residents can tackle the loop now via an alternate path which bypasses the unfinished stretch.

River to Rail Trail
River to Rail Trail

The park’s stretch is to be finished in the first two months of next year, a council spokeswoman said.

It will include directional signs and distance markers.

The entire walk is funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.

council gympie regional council mary river rail trail mary river's state government
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coroner’s silence is an insult to Kirra’s memory

        premium_icon Coroner’s silence is an insult to Kirra’s memory

        Opinion The coroner needs to act on Kirra McLoughlin death, writes Josh Preston.

        Tenants welcome govt review, so do some Gympie landlords

        premium_icon Tenants welcome govt review, so do some Gympie landlords

        News A HOUSE is still not a home for many tenants under existing laws, according to...

        Massive radiation spikes recorded in Gympie

        premium_icon Massive radiation spikes recorded in Gympie

        News A global monitoring mobile device has recorded two spikes in the past 12 hours

        Coast woman wins rural women's award by breeding the best

        premium_icon Coast woman wins rural women's award by breeding the best

        Rural “I think that’s why I’ve gone well, because I just love what I do.”