End in sight for Gympie council’s $1.9M project

Map of the completed River to Rail Trail.

THE final piece of the River to Rail Trail is three months away from delivery – but residents don’t have to wait to enjoy the $1.95 million walk.

A section through A.J. Mitchell Park needs to be finished to round out the walk’s $350,000 stage three.

However, residents can tackle the loop now via an alternate path which bypasses the unfinished stretch.

The park’s stretch is to be finished in the first two months of next year, a council spokeswoman said.

It will include directional signs and distance markers.

The entire walk is funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.