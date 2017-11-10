Empty TAFE building to get new tenant, LNP promises

NO VACANCY: Gympie LNP candidate Tony Perrett, with Shadow Training Minister Jarrod Bleijie, have promised USC will lease an empty TAFE building.

THE long-empty TAFE building will be leased by the USC under an LNP government, Gympie LNP candidate Tony Perrett has promised.

Mr Perrett said he was excited to be able to make the commitment, having fought to allow the space to BE leased for the past three years.

"It means so much for local students who are not able to attend university because of distance and financial factors, for the high number of unemployed youth who want to gain skills, and for mature-aged students who are trying to upskill but are not able to move away because of work and family commitments,” he said.

"The USC wants it so that it can increase enrolments and offer more courses for local students and in the last three years the need for expansion has just become stronger and more urgent.”

Shadow Training Minister Jarrod Bleijie said the plan is to allow the USC to use the space "as quickly as humanly possible”.

"Whenever USC is ready, they can have it,” he said.

Mr Bleijie said he was not a fan of any plan which would involve the university subleasing the building from Gympie Regional Council.

"We don't support that,” he said.

"We're going to lease it to the USC, they've got kids ready to go, it means jobs, investments, education.

"We'll work the USC to make it the number one priority.

"I'd rather kids in there being educated than vacant space.”