Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Empty house was 'easy game'

Arthur Gorrie
by
28th Feb 2018 5:30 AM

A GYMPIE magistrate has said a vacant Kybong house, owned by the Transport Department, appeared to have been seen as "easy game" for burglars.

Troy David Conley, 43, of Curra, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with criminal intent on Christmas Day.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted it was the same then-vacant house which had earlier been burgled by a near neighbour looking for water on September 25.

That case came before Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

Conley told the court on Monday he had been involved in attempting to remove an air-conditioner from a wall in the house.

"It seems the property was easy game for everyone," Mr Callaghan said.

The court was told the house in Gresham Rd had been rented out but the tenants had recently moved out.

The house had been stripped of many items of equipment.

A water pump had been stolen, other items had been left unsecured, a glass sliding window was smashed and shelving, a sink and a flyscreeen door were among items which had been quickly removed, police told the court.

Mr Callaghan fined Conley $600 and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

burglary gympie court gympie crime humans of gympie transport department
Gympie Times
Neighbours predicted Chatsworth fatal: judge

Neighbours predicted Chatsworth fatal: judge

Crime Minor error has massive and fatal consequences, Gympie court told

Up to 300mm of rain has wreaked havoc on some of our roads

Up to 300mm of rain has wreaked havoc on some of our roads

Natural Disasters Council inspections are ongoing on rain damaged roads

Psychopathic rapist exposed to depraved sex parties as a kid

Psychopathic rapist exposed to depraved sex parties as a kid

News With his release from jail looming, experts are not sure what to do.

New nurses are heading for a hospital near you

New nurses are heading for a hospital near you

News Graduate nurses will be placed in medical and surgical wards

Local Partners