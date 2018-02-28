Empty house was 'easy game'

A GYMPIE magistrate has said a vacant Kybong house, owned by the Transport Department, appeared to have been seen as "easy game" for burglars.

Troy David Conley, 43, of Curra, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with criminal intent on Christmas Day.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted it was the same then-vacant house which had earlier been burgled by a near neighbour looking for water on September 25.

That case came before Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

Conley told the court on Monday he had been involved in attempting to remove an air-conditioner from a wall in the house.

"It seems the property was easy game for everyone," Mr Callaghan said.

The court was told the house in Gresham Rd had been rented out but the tenants had recently moved out.

The house had been stripped of many items of equipment.

A water pump had been stolen, other items had been left unsecured, a glass sliding window was smashed and shelving, a sink and a flyscreeen door were among items which had been quickly removed, police told the court.

Mr Callaghan fined Conley $600 and ordered that no conviction be recorded.