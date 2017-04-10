Empowering people to gain jobs

EMPOWERING: Hartbeat makes planter boxes for the kids Elijah Fish, Gabriella Wason, Jasper Zwicker, Connie Merrell, Leah Scott, Austin Tavasci and Emett Scott and trainer Shane Jones.

A GYMPIE organisation is teaching job seekers life skills in order to boost their employability.

The Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) helps job seekers improve their employability skills and prepares them for further study or employment.

The SEE program is funded by the Australia Government and is designed to improve the employability of eligible job seekers through developing and strengthening their language, literacy and numeracy (LNN) skills.

The Gympie SEE program is run by Maisie Kaufmann learning centre through Hartbeat Training in Gympie.

Maisie Kaufmann and Hartbeat Training work in collaboration to deliver the best practice of the program.

Hartbeat Training works the Hyne St-based program to deliver training in Cert III individual support, aging and disability as well as this program.

Hartbeat Training's Cindy Hartwig said the organisation is aims to help students increase their chances of gaining a job as well as boosting life skills.

"This program has been set up to use these LNN skills in life skills. Students work out quantities of timber and soil etc to complete planter boxes.

"Planting vegies is the beginning of where they learn to care for plants and then harvest the crop. This produce will then be used in learning cooking.

"The student will continue to work with (the) local kart club where they will do further gardens and a retaining wall.

"Making these smaller planters have shown the students to adapt.

"They are learning recycling by using pine pallets, designing to meet a need, supporting people in the community who supported the students and Hartbeat Learning.”

Maisie Kaufmann CEO Lance Stone said his organisation has been working in Gympie for decades and provides help to those who are often forgotten about because of their disabilities.

"I think what underpins all of the work is allowing members of our community to gain strength,” Mr Stone said.

"If someone looks at an application at a supermarket it looks like spaghetti on paper then they can't even apply for the most basic level of job.

"These people have a barrier and helping them gain skills allows them to feel empowered.”

