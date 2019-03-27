Employee abused during grocery shop feud

The woman started loudly abusing the staff member on the Tuesday night.

A KINGAROY couple took matters into their own hands when a feud surfaced while they were grocery shopping.

Kirsti Laine and Joshua Lazar both pleaded guilty to a public nuisance charge in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 25.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the police were called to a disturbance at Kingaroy IGA at 6.25pm on Tuesday March 5.

"The police spoke with staff at the IGA and were told the defendant Laine had entered the store and loudly abused a female staff member," he said.

"You can imagine at 6.30 on Tuesday night there were a large number of shoppers in the area at the time."

The court heard the supermarket employee was an associate of the man her family had an ongoing dispute with.

The 34-year-old woman later told police the employee had threatened to text the man, known in court as 'Riddle,' to tell him of Laine's location.

She left the store and had a confrontation with Riddle down the road before returning to the IGA store to confront the employee about contacting the man.

Sgt Stevens said Laine was asked to leave the store but remained in the shopping centre carpark where she became increasingly agitated and was swearing loudly.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said Laine was unable to calm down due to running out of anxiety medication that morning.

"After the incident she was quite anxious and unable to think through the consequences," he said.

Sgt Stevens said the person she was having the feud with then drove into the supermarket carpark.

The defendant sighted Riddle and again started yelling and screaming.

"She said 'what the f--- are you going to do you c---,'" Sgt Stevens said.

The court heard Laine's husband, Lazar, then approached Riddle in the carpark and prepared to fight him.

"Mr Lazar approached Mr Riddle and began to shake up to have a fight with him," Sgt Stevens said.

The 33-year-old man and Riddle began a physical altercation in the driveway when police officers arrived.

"Police tried to diffuse the situation, but couldn't do so and subsequently had to deploy OC sprays," Sgt Stevens said.

Both men were contained in the police vehicles, before Laine was also arrested.

"At the time she was head butting the outside of the window of the police vehicle and yelling out at Riddle who was inside the vehicle," he said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told the husband and wife they should not try to sort out these feuds themselves.

"When the issue is between you and someone else, you take it to the police," she said.

The Magistrate acknowledged the defendants had later apologised to members of the public.

"It is clearly totally inappropriate to be aggressive, yelling and swearing at the supermarket with children and others around," she said.

Laine was fined $500 and Lazar was fined $800 for their public nuisance offence.

No convictions were recorded.