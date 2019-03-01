Emotional O'Brien demands more funding for Little Haven

AN EMOTIONAL Llew O'Brien has called on the State Government to organise funding for Little Haven Palliative Care after the Federal Government confirmed $750,000 to the volunteer organisation over the next three years.

Addressing a packed room of volunteers and patients at the Little Haven HQ yesterday morning, Mr O'Brien said further support was needed for the funding "stopgap” signed off by PM Scott Morrison just days ago.

"Little Haven is special...it's helped so many local people including my parents and (my wife) Sharon's dad,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Let's not make any mistake. This is the responsibility of the State Government. Over this three years I call on (them) to get their act together and properly fund palliative care.”

Little Haven CEO Sue Manton implored the State Government to make a "dollar for dollar” commitment to the organisation.

She said the current $360,000 commitment from Queensland Health, combined with the first $250,000 Federal Government commitment, would make up "about 53 per cent” of Little Haven's $1.1 million budget for the year.

"This is exciting for whole of our community. It was paramount for me to gather them here to get recognition because without that support... Little Haven simply wouldn't be able to do what we do,” Ms Manton said.

"The Federal Government have acted, it's time for the State Government to do the same.”