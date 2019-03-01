Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG WIN: Brandy Murley, Sue Manton, and Sharon and Llew O'Brien celebrate Federal Government funding for Little Haven yesterday.
BIG WIN: Brandy Murley, Sue Manton, and Sharon and Llew O'Brien celebrate Federal Government funding for Little Haven yesterday. Josh Preston
News

Emotional O'Brien demands more funding for Little Haven

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Mar 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMOTIONAL Llew O'Brien has called on the State Government to organise funding for Little Haven Palliative Care after the Federal Government confirmed $750,000 to the volunteer organisation over the next three years.

Addressing a packed room of volunteers and patients at the Little Haven HQ yesterday morning, Mr O'Brien said further support was needed for the funding "stopgap” signed off by PM Scott Morrison just days ago.

"Little Haven is special...it's helped so many local people including my parents and (my wife) Sharon's dad,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Let's not make any mistake. This is the responsibility of the State Government. Over this three years I call on (them) to get their act together and properly fund palliative care.”

Little Haven CEO Sue Manton implored the State Government to make a "dollar for dollar” commitment to the organisation.

She said the current $360,000 commitment from Queensland Health, combined with the first $250,000 Federal Government commitment, would make up "about 53 per cent” of Little Haven's $1.1 million budget for the year.

"This is exciting for whole of our community. It was paramount for me to gather them here to get recognition because without that support... Little Haven simply wouldn't be able to do what we do,” Ms Manton said.

"The Federal Government have acted, it's time for the State Government to do the same.”

federal government funding gympie community gympie news gympie region little haven palliative care llew o'brien state government steven miles sue manton
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council's $175k plan for iconic rail footbridge

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council's $175k plan for iconic rail footbridge

    Council News The future of a heritage Gympie span has been made clear this week.

    • 1st Mar 2019 12:03 AM
    Keeffe's plan to stand up to Geelong Cats

    premium_icon Keeffe's plan to stand up to Geelong Cats

    News The perfect debut has resulted in another call-up for Gympie legend.

    • 1st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Stiff sentence for Tiaro's public masturbator

    premium_icon Stiff sentence for Tiaro's public masturbator

    Crime Grandfather of three pleads guilty to lewd acts.

    • 1st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Where to target bait fish after cyclone Oma's wind

    premium_icon Where to target bait fish after cyclone Oma's wind

    News This week's report will focus on what there is to look forward.

    • 1st Mar 2019 12:01 AM