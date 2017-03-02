Emma and Jesse Madden's special day on Nan and Pop's farm

TIME STANDS STILL: Emma and Jesse Madden's stunning wedding at her grandparents' farm outside of Gympie.

PRIMARY school best friends Jesse and Gympie girl, Emma, have tied the knot and became husband and wife on Emma's family property near Canina on October 8th.

Emma, a bank teller, and Jesse, a diesel mechanic, now both 25, were best friends in primary school and over the years their friendship turned to something more.

The wedding took place on Emma's grandparents farm, the home of David and Leanne Pearce, a place which holds fond memories for her and which Jesse had also fallen in love with while visiting over the years.

"Time stands still on their property, you take your watch off there,” Emma said.

SWEETHEARTS: Emma and Jesse met in primary school.

The ceremony and reception both took place on the property, with around 110 guests enjoying a Sunday roast style meal catered by local caterers, Guggy's.

Emma said it was special to have her extended family in attendance, including great grandparents as well as her beloved pomeranian, Teddy.

It was especially precious for Emma to have her mother there, as she was ill at the time and is currently on the mend.

"Her crying could be heard across the whole paddock,” Emma said.

Emma wore a family heirloom, a gold broach inlaid with blue gems, which was something old, borrowed and blue, and worn by her great grandmother, grandmother, mother, and now her.

Her dress was the second she tried on and she very nearly passed it over.

"My bridesmaid forced me to try it on and I fell in love straight away,” Emma said.

She said her whole family put in the effort to make the day a success, including her uncles sharing the master of ceremony duties, her sister a bridesmaid and her Aunty Judi making the cake.

Emma said a highlight of the night was the photobooth.

"A lot of people didn't realise we got copies of all the photos, there's some serious drunk eyes.

"One group of people almost knocked the whole booth over in the set of four photos.”

The couple had never travelled before so it was a rush to organise passports for their 10 day cruise to New Caledonia and Vanuatu, which left four days after the wedding.

The couple now live in Springfield Lakes and have saved their wedding money to one day build a house.

Emma and Jesse are delighted to announce they have since welcomed a new addition to the burgeoning young family, Zilla, a pomeranian.