Emily's ready to take on school

JUMPING FOR JOY: Emily Bonney, 4, will be one of the youngest students starting school in the Gympie region this year. Donna Jones

ONE of the youngest, and arguably the cutest, new students to be starting school in Gympie this year is four-year-old Emily Bonney.

Emily is one of the youngest because unlike other four-year-olds, her birthday is in June.

She said she's excited to be heading off on her education journey and has already done her homework to prepare.

Emily will be starting at St Patrick's Primary on Tuesday, January 23, and she already knows who her teacher will be - Mrs Bailey and who she has picked out for her friends.

"Colin. I saw Colin when I was a little girl at kindy," she reliably informed me.

"And Chloe and Abby are going to be my best friends," she said.

Abby is one of her cousins who started St Patrick's last year, but Chloe will be going to Jones Hill State School.

Plus, she has another cousin, Jackson, who is at St Pat's in Year 2 and sister Brookelyn is already there too to keep an eye out for the youngster.

She also won't be the only Emily, she told me, because a friend of the family has a daughter starting in eight days as well.

When asked if her mum was likely to cry on Emily's first day, the little preppy wasted no time replying.

"No," she answered without hesitation.

She loves her uniform but her new shoes are her favourite.

"I have high heels," she said.

Emily is looking forward to learning all sorts of new things when she starts school.

"I want to learn how to write. I like writing. I want to colour some pictures," she said.

Her favourite letter to write is "E". Why?

"E is for Emily," she giggled.

The last thing she wants to learn I'm not sure the school will be able to help her with though.

"I like learning how to ride my bike with no training wheels," she confided.