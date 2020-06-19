Menu
At just 37 weeks pregnant, fitness influencer Emily Skye was in shock when she gave birth to her baby boy at home, describing the birth as wild and unexpected.
Parenting

Influencer's ‘wild’ home birth

by Amy Price
19th Jun 2020 10:10 AM
FITNESS influencer Emily Skye has given birth to her second child unexpectedly in the loungeroom of her Gold Coast home.

The 35-year-old welcomed baby boy Izaac on Thursday at 37 weeks pregnant, in what Skye described as "a wild one".

In a series of raw Instagram photos taken just after the birth, Skye is lying on a mat in her loungeroom, with her head resting on a child's chair as two paramedics assist her.

Emily Skye gave birth to her second child unexpectedly at home. Picture: Instagram / @emilyskyefit
Emily Skye gave birth to her second child unexpectedly at home. Picture: Instagram / @emilyskyefit

Her husband Declan Redmond looked stressed as he cradled the couple's two-year-old daughter, Mia Elise.

"Well THAT was unexpected!!" Skye wrote alongside the Instagram post.

"Little Izaac just couldn't wait any longer to enter the world!! … I'll share with you our birth story soon!! Be ready, it's a wild one!"

Emily Skye and daughter Mia Elise. Picture: Instagram/ @emilyskyefit
Emily Skye and daughter Mia Elise. Picture: Instagram/ @emilyskyefit

Skye, who has 2.5 million followers and co-founded luxury face mask company James Cosmetics, then joked "what birth plan".

She had a surprise baby shower on the Gold Coast one week ago.

"I'm not sure if you're ever really "ready"" she wrote at the time. "I thought I was before having Mia but soon found out I wasn't BUT you just go with it and get through it one day at a time."

Originally published as Emily Skye's 'wild' home birth

emily skye home birth

