Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie’s Alison Jensen is this year’s Rise Up Showcase Winner.
Gympie’s Alison Jensen is this year’s Rise Up Showcase Winner.
Music

Emerging Gympie musician ‘shocked’ by people’s choice win

Kristen Camp
13th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gympie musician has taken out the people’s choice vote in the Rise Up Showcase at Winton’s Way Out West Festival.

The Rise Up Showcase is designed to showcase emerging country musicians and highlight new talent in the industry.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Alison Jensen, who has been singing since the age of three, said she was “shocked”, “overwhelmed” and “honoured” to be named the winner out of a field of five finalists.

“I can’t believe the amount of support I have had from the Gympie and Kilkivan community, the people I’ve met in Winton, and of course my many friends and family — there’s far too many to mention them all,” Jensen said.

Alison Jensen was named the Rise Up Showcase winner at Winton’s Way Out West Festival.
Alison Jensen was named the Rise Up Showcase winner at Winton’s Way Out West Festival.

The talented performer started singing along to Kasey Chambers’ music when she was just a toddler, and with the help of her lifelong singing teacher, primary school principal and her parents, first took to the stage at just nine years of age.

That first crack at performing was at the Homestead Youth Talent Expo in Caboolture, and Jensen went on to secure her first paid gig at the age of 14.

WIN NOW: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

“I have continued my solo music career since then,” she said.

Jensen is a graduate of the CMAA Senior Academy of Country Music; was the 2018 Runner-Up Senior Aristocrat Country Entertainer of the Year; and was a recipient of the Youth Cultural Australia Day Award in 2019 and 2020.

Gympie musician Alison Jensen.
Gympie musician Alison Jensen.

“I have also co-written with Lyn Bowtell and Catherine Britt, was mentored by Kevin Bennett from Kevin Bennett and The Flood,” she said.

“I have also performed alongside Sara Storer, and been a part of a songwriting workshop with Troy Cassar-Daley.”

The next step for the talented singer will be venturing into the wedding music scene.

“In the coming years I would like to release some of my own music and music videos,” she said.

alison jensen gympie musicians
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dakin takes out Gympie Ladies’ golf player of month

        Premium Content Dakin takes out Gympie Ladies’ golf player of month

        News Wet weather continues to wreak havoc with sport across the region

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals

        Gympie region town in running for tourism award

        Premium Content Gympie region town in running for tourism award

        Destinations A Gympie region town is in the running to win the best small tourism town award and...

        Two Gympie properties top $1m mark in past month

        Premium Content Two Gympie properties top $1m mark in past month

        Property Two properties cracked the $1m mark in March, while another was snapped up in just...