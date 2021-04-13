Emerging Gympie musician ‘shocked’ by people’s choice win

A Gympie musician has taken out the people’s choice vote in the Rise Up Showcase at Winton’s Way Out West Festival.

The Rise Up Showcase is designed to showcase emerging country musicians and highlight new talent in the industry.

Alison Jensen, who has been singing since the age of three, said she was “shocked”, “overwhelmed” and “honoured” to be named the winner out of a field of five finalists.

“I can’t believe the amount of support I have had from the Gympie and Kilkivan community, the people I’ve met in Winton, and of course my many friends and family — there’s far too many to mention them all,” Jensen said.

Alison Jensen was named the Rise Up Showcase winner at Winton’s Way Out West Festival.

The talented performer started singing along to Kasey Chambers’ music when she was just a toddler, and with the help of her lifelong singing teacher, primary school principal and her parents, first took to the stage at just nine years of age.

That first crack at performing was at the Homestead Youth Talent Expo in Caboolture, and Jensen went on to secure her first paid gig at the age of 14.

“I have continued my solo music career since then,” she said.

Jensen is a graduate of the CMAA Senior Academy of Country Music; was the 2018 Runner-Up Senior Aristocrat Country Entertainer of the Year; and was a recipient of the Youth Cultural Australia Day Award in 2019 and 2020.

Gympie musician Alison Jensen.

“I have also co-written with Lyn Bowtell and Catherine Britt, was mentored by Kevin Bennett from Kevin Bennett and The Flood,” she said.

“I have also performed alongside Sara Storer, and been a part of a songwriting workshop with Troy Cassar-Daley.”

The next step for the talented singer will be venturing into the wedding music scene.

“In the coming years I would like to release some of my own music and music videos,” she said.

