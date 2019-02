EMERGENCY services are working to free a man trapped under heavy machinery at a private property on East Feluga Road, Tully.

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to the incident at 4.35pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was trapped under a "tractor-like" machine by the lower limbs and arm.

"Emergency services are on scene trying to extricate him and the QGAir Cairns rescue helicopter has been dispatched to retrieve him" she said.

More to come.