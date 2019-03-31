Menu
FILE PHOTO: Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit.
Tully crash kills three, fourth man in critical condition

by Andrea Falvo and Peter Carruthers
31st Mar 2019 10:11 AM
UPDATE: Three men have died following a single vehicle crash near Tully today.

A fourth man, who had been trapped inside the vehicle, has been flown to Townsville Hospital with critical injuries.

Police have reported that shortly after 1pm a passing motorist observed a semi-submerged vehicle upside down in the river, near Bridge 15, Tully Gorge Road.

Emergency services remain at the scene with investigations by the Cairns Forensic Crash Unit continuing.

EARLIER: Multiple fatalities have been reported following a single vehicle crash on Tully Gorge Road.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 1.10pm.

It's understood the single vehicle had run off the road before crashing into a river.

"We're just commencing extrication," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

"We've got quite a few crews on scene there and ambulance as well."

It's understood there were four occupants in the vehicle.

One male has been extricated and is being assessed by paramedics.

It's understood he is in a critical condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said while exact details of the incident couldn't be released at this stage, the single vehicle crash was "a very bad one".

Rescue 510 helicopter has also been called to the location.

