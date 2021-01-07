Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Emergency services on scene of crash south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
7th Jan 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on Armidale Rd at Clouds Creek, between Nymboida and Dundurrabin.

About 10.56am emergency services were called to the crash. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been tasked for a primary mission to the scene.

It is unknown how many people are injured or the number of vehicles involved.

The crash is just one of many keeping emergency services busy on a wet and rainy day, with a multiple car pile up causing delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area in Coffs Harbour earlier today.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient rushed to hospital after Gympie region snake bite

        Premium Content Patient rushed to hospital after Gympie region snake bite

        News The incident happened late yesterday afternoon.

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs

        More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

        Premium Content More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

        News A series of forums will be held this month regarding the catastrophic fires

        REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

        Premium Content REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

        News Gympie Target will close its doors early next month, but there is an exciting new...