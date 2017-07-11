Emergency services enroute to incidents near Gympie

Scenes from the crash at Long Flat this afternoon.

VIDEO: Crash at Long Flat: A woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash at Long Flat this afternoon.

UPDATE 5.00pm

A WOMAN in her 50s has been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle car crash on Mary Valley Rd.

It's believed she was travelling south on Mary Valley Rd at Long Flat, before her Subaru sedan left the road, narrowly avoiding a gum tree.

It's believed she received minor injuries in the crash - with complaints of possible chest pain.

She is otherwise believed to be in a stable condition.

According to ambulance media, there was no incident on the Mary Valley Link Rd, as was initially reported.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to two possible traffic incidents just south of Gympie.

Motorists travelling through the areas should expect some traffic disruptions.

One of the reported accidents is about half a kilometre north of the Long Flat Hall on the Mary Valley Hwy, and the other is near the Coles Creek area of the Mary Valley Link Rd.

It is unknown at this stage how many vehicles are involves or how serious the incidents are.