Mum and two sons taken to hospital after car rollover

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single vehicle rollover involving two children.
The crash, which occurred on Boonooroo Rd at Boonooroo Plains, was reported about 12.56pm on Thursday.
Its understood a vehicle, which was towing a trailer, ended up about 30m into the bush alongside the road.
All emergency service crews were at the scene.
Three patients were self-extricated from the vehicle including a four-year-old and one-year-old child.
Paramedics assessed the trio, but a spokeswoman said they appeared to be okay.
A 32-year-old mother and her two sons, aged four and one were taken to hospital as a precaution.