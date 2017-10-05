Mum and two sons taken to hospital after car rollover

A car sits on its roof after a single-vehicle rollover at Boonooroo Plains.

A car sits on its roof after a single-vehicle rollover at Boonooroo Plains. Carlie Walker

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single vehicle rollover involving two children.

The crash, which occurred on Boonooroo Rd at Boonooroo Plains, was reported about 12.56pm on Thursday.

Its understood a vehicle, which was towing a trailer, ended up about 30m into the bush alongside the road.

All emergency service crews were at the scene.

Three patients were self-extricated from the vehicle including a four-year-old and one-year-old child.

Paramedics assessed the trio, but a spokeswoman said they appeared to be okay.

A 32-year-old mother and her two sons, aged four and one were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A trailer damaged in a single-vehicle rollover on Boonooroo Rd, Boonooroo Plains. Carlie Walker