Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane

Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in inner Brisbane this morning, with multiple buildings on fire and streets closed in the area.

UPDATE: It is being reported that two buildings are on fire on Vulture Street, creating a column of smoke through the city. #9News pic.twitter.com/rpcJs2y0PP — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 1, 2019

The fire is believed to have taken hold in two adjacent buildings on Vulture St at South Brisbane, one of them reportedly a boarding house.

Pics coming in of a fire in Vulture Street, south Brisbane. Two buildings on fire. Crews just arrived on scene. @abcbrisbane

Pic Kathy McLeish pic.twitter.com/D6heKqumc3 — Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) May 1, 2019

Vulture St is closed in both directions near Hampstead Rd and Appel St.

Smoke from the fire has covered Brisbane's CBD.

The ABC is reporting that residents from a nearby nursing home have been evacuated.