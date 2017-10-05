Emergency rooms should also win in renovation revival

BUILDERS around the Gympie region are enjoying their part in a Queensland-record surge in renovations.

While clearly good for the economy on the surface, the constantly ringing phones of our builders also suggests another unsung beneficiary: emergency rooms.

Not so long ago, the surging popularity of DIY renovations shows lead a lot of people to make an unfortunate and rather fundamental mistake: TV made it look easy, so it must be.

It was a lesson which was learned back in the days of Evel Knievel, when stations used to run a handy "children, don't try this at home” disclaimer.

As it turned out, renovation shows should have included this for adult audiences too.

Over the past few years emergency rooms were quickly being filled up by Uncle Bob with a jackhammer in his foot, or Cousin Dave who had succeeded in carpet gluing his forehead to his knee.

Or paramedics racing out to help Johnny, who thought prying an electrical socket from the wall with a knife could possibly have a happy ending.

So while we're celebrating our builders enjoying a booming industry, let's also enjoy what their success means to the health of our loved ones.