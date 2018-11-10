Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.
Firefighters are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy. FILE
Breaking

B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

Amber Hooker
by
10th Nov 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: A B-DOUBLE truck and a vehicle crashed on the Bruce Hwy, near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said they attended the scene, which had been cleared as of about 10am.

The spokesman said the incident in the southbound lanes appeared minor.

The Queensland Ambulance Service did not report any further information.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the incident happened about 9am near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit.

More to come.

Related Items

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    Lifestyle IN Australia, in any one year, one million adults have depression and more than two million have anxiety.

    Meet the couple that bought an entire town

    Meet the couple that bought an entire town

    Lifestyle MEET Queensland’s newest property ‘moguls’.

    $4.2b school funding in jeopardy

    premium_icon $4.2b school funding in jeopardy

    Education MORE than $4.2b in funding for Queensland schools could be lost.

    BLAST OFF: Cooloola Coast key to country's space race

    premium_icon BLAST OFF: Cooloola Coast key to country's space race

    News Experts eye region as prime place for new industry.

    Local Partners