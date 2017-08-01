Emergency glider landing did warrant a 'fuss': letter

The glider after it landed in a paddock on Stumn Rd in Gympie with David Greatz and Trevor Burke.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MR BURKE'S surprise at the fuss about the unscheduled landing of a glider close to the city is an attempt to cover what was a failure of the crew to properly assess the conditions that were unsuitable for the proposed flight.

Even a casual glance at the weather map in The Gympie Times would discourage the flight to Bundaberg.

The balmy weather of the past week or so bore the hallmarks of a series of high pressure systems centred in this area.

These are the achilles heel of soaring in gliders as it involves sinking air in the main rather than the rising air on days that provide better prospects.

When the pressure is lower, which can be found more readily away from the centre of the high and or other lower pressure areas such as trough lines and other low pressure areas.

Sometimes local heating of the ground generating some lift may provide some encouragement to fool one in to going a little further but in general the high pressure prevails and will force the adventurer to abandon the task and attempt to return to base.

At some point, if the rising air or "thermals” in the technical jargon, are too weak or non-existent and the glider gets lower that will require the the glider pilot to commit to landing in a paddock that offers the safest outcome and at that height of about 2000 feet the choice becomes somewhat limited.

Training in this situation is intense in most clubs and somewhat less in clubs where the surrounding landscape is not as user friendly as in the western parts such as Kingaroy.

In Gympie most gliding is done in the area close to the airport.

Most outcomes of paddock landings are successful but, of course, involve some risks, such as hidden obstacles, ditches, wires, slope, size and surrounds, but all in all the outcome is positive.

It is no surprise then that some conscientious person witnessing an aircraft low on a landing approach near the city, should be alarmed and call emergency services - we are not all familiar with the idiosyncrasies of gliders as opposed to regular aeroplanes, especially at Gympie where it is fairly rare to witness a paddock or "out-landing”.

The action should be commended, not criticised. Not sure whether the "cup of warm tea” for the two pilots was forthcoming on this occasion. Quite the contrary I hear.

Col Edwards,

Gympie