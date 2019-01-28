Police investigate why car crashed into Toowoomba house

UPDATE: Police will question the driver of a car that drove into a house in Toowoomba to find out how it happened.

No one was thankfully hurt following the incident on Champagne Cres at Wilsonton Heights just after noon.

QPS Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the female driver was taken back to the police station for questioning.

"As far as we can tell, a vehicle's been travelling west along Champagne Cres, and for whatever reason has left the road and has collided with the building," he said.

"No injuries that we can tell, but a fair bit of shock for the occupants and the driver of the vehicle.

"The driver hasn't said too much. At this stage, the driver's been taken back to the police station for further questioning.

"Everyone's been very lucky in these sorts of circumstances, not just for the occupants or the driver, but also the fact there were no pedestrians on the road."

Car crashes in home in Wilsonton Heights.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Wilsonton Heights, where a car has crashed into a house.

Initial reports suggest the crash occurred on Champagne Cres in the north-western suburb, with all three services now on-site.

Paramedics are treating the female driver for minor injuries. It is unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

The house has been severely damaged by the incident, according to the Queensland Police Service.