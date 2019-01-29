Paramedic killed in tragic ambulance crash

WHAT WE KNOW

Male paramedic, 32, killed in crash on Mackay Eungella Road

Man was driving ambulance at time of crash

Ambulance left road and struck tree near Benholme

Police investigating how driver lost control

QAS to release statement this afternoon

UPDATE 12.15PM: POLICE have confirmed a paramedic has died in a crash west of Mackay this morning.

The 32-year-old man was driving an ambulance along Mackay-Eungella Road when he left the road and crashed into a tree near Benholme about 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were investigating how the driver lost control and crashed.

Mackay-Eungella Road has been reopened to traffic and the ambulance has been towed from the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service are expected to release a statement later this afternoon.

UPDATE: A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd.

A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am.

Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed.

The person is being assessed by paramedics.

EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.

More details to come.