Paramedics are treating a woman for arm and pelvic injuries and a possible head injury.
Emergency crews on scene of motorbike crash in Mary Valley

Shelley Strachan
20th Nov 2020 12:24 PM
EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of an accident in the Mary Valley, on the Cooroy Belli Creek Road at Ridgewood, where a woman riding a motorbike has crashed into a tree.

A QAS spokesperson said the call came in just before midday and crews were still on the scene treating the woman who is aged in her 20s for arm and pelvic injuries, and a possible head injury.

It is unknown at this stage how serious the injuries are.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

