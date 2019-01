STABLE CONDITION: Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single motorbike crash in the Gympie region today.

STABLE CONDITION: Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single motorbike crash in the Gympie region today. Matthew Deans

PARAMEDICS rushed to Theebine for a single motorbike crash just after 12:30pm.

It is believed a man in his 50's fell off his motorbike on Miva Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed the man at the scene, before transporting him to Gympie Hospital.

"The man is in a stable condition with a suspected elbow injury,” the spokeswoman said.