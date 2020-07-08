Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SCENE: Paramedics are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after a child on a bike was reportedly hit by a car.
ON SCENE: Paramedics are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after a child on a bike was reportedly hit by a car.
News

UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update: A boy has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Elliott Heads Rd this afternoon. 

Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.51pm. 

A QAS spokesman said the child sustained minor abrasions. 

Earlier: EMERGENCY crews are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after receiving reports of a car hitting a child on a bike.

A QPS spokeswoman said the victim was believed to be a young boy.

She said he was conscious and breathing and is believed to have grazed his elbow and have a bleeding leg.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.51pm and are assessing a stable patient.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News There are just two remaining active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland as data reveals the most vulnerable age group for contracting the virus.

        ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM

        News Gympie’s Marlene Owen was recognised for her extensive volunteer work in the...

        COVID causes permanent closure of beloved Mary St store

        premium_icon COVID causes permanent closure of beloved Mary St store

        News The pandemic has delivered another death blow to Gympie region business besieged by...