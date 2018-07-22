Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighters.
Emergency crews kept busy as grass fire flares near Gympie

22nd Jul 2018 4:29 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to manage and keep an eye on a grass blaze at Fisherman's Pocket near Juler Rd which flared up this morning.

There is threat to property at this time, and firefighters are currently backburning and strengthening firebreaks.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Anyone affected is asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

