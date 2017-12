Ambulances attended the scene of the fatal crash yesterday afternoon.

EMERGENCY crews are on scene of a single vehicle traffic crash in Brooloo.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called just after 7.45am this morning to Rasmine St.

A male patient is being treated for suspected spinal injuries.

A helicopter is also on scene and is set to transport the patient to either Gympie or Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More as it comes to hand.