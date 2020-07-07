Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bourbong St at 8pm.
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bourbong St at 8pm. Rhylea Millar
News

Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

Rhylea Millar
by and Danielle O’Neal
6th Jul 2020 8:21 PM | Updated: 7th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after being struck by a stolen car that lost control and mounted the footpath in Bundaberg.

The Sunshine Coast man, 63, was walking along the footpath about 7.45pm Monday when the driver of a stolen Toyota sedan lost control of the car.

The car mounted the curb and struck the man near the intersection of Bourbong and Bingera streets, police said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 27-year-old Avenell Heights man, was arrested at the scene and was assisting police late Monday night.

Police said initial inquiries suggest the sedan was stolen from Avenell Heights earlier on Monday.

Surrounding roads were closed while the Forensic Crash Unit investigated Monday night.

Police have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward.

It was the third fatal crash on Queensland roads since Sunday.

Crews called to serious crash near CBD

EMERGENCY services are attending to an incident just outside the CBD after a vehicle crash occurred.  

It occurred about 8pm, outside the Red Rooster on Bourbong St.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Bourbong St at 8pm.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Bourbong St at 8pm. Rhylea Millar

Crews from QAS and QPS are currently at the scene between Maryborough and Burrum St.

A 27-year-old male is being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.   

A spokesman from QPS said it wasn't yet known if the crash involved one or two vehicles.  

This is a developing story. More to come

More Stories

bundaberg bundaberg accident crash emergency qas ambulance qps bundaberg sunshine coast
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark risks ‘so well known’ on Fraser Island: tourism boss

        premium_icon Shark risks ‘so well known’ on Fraser Island: tourism boss

        News "This time of the year, the tailor is running, the whales are coming through, people know there are sharks."

        • 7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        • 7th Jul 2020 4:57 AM
        Gympie woman who treats her ADHD with pot busted 6 times

        premium_icon Gympie woman who treats her ADHD with pot busted 6 times

        News Woman told court she did not believe in normal medicine

        ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        News "...there's nothing I would change that happened in the water that day."