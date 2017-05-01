25°
EMERGENCY: Baby boy falls into camp fire at Inskip Point

Frances Klein
| 1st May 2017 8:35 AM
Contributed

THE long weekend has been marred by disaster for a baby boy who fell into an open fire at Inskip Point yesterday.

A specialist paediatric medical team was flown from Brisbane to the Gympie Hospital overnight to treat the four-month-old boy who was airlifted to Lady Cilento suffering burns to his left arm.

It was reported the boy, thought to be from Caboolture, had burns on up to 18% of his body after falling into an open fire at Inskip Point camp site MV Beagle.

The baby boy travelled in a stable condition alongside his mother to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital by Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

 

Inskip Point
Inskip Point Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  baby boy burnt cooloola coast fire gympie hospital inskip point lady cilento children's hopsital lifeflight paramedics qas

